What Happened December 25th In Pop Music History

It’s December 25h and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2016, George Michael died at the age of 53. He rose to fame as one-half of Wham! – which had hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Everything She Wants” and “Careless Whisper” – and then had a successful solo career. His hits included “Faith,” “Father Figure” and “Monkey.”

- In 1995, Eminem and then-girlfriend Kim Scott welcomed daughter Hailie Jade. She gets shout-outs in several of his tracks.

- In 1954, Annie Lennox was born in Aberdeen, Scotland. She went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music in London and, with Dave Stewart, created the Eurythmics, which had hits like "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" and "Here Comes The Rain Again." As a solo artist, she found success with songs like "No More I Love You's" and "Little Bird." Lennox won an Oscar for "Into the West."

- In 2010, Ottawa's Alanis Morissette welcomed her first child, a son she named Ever Imre, with Mario "Souleye" Treadway.

- In 1972, Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong was born in London. As a child, she was enrolled in the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where she learned to play several instruments. After briefly considering a law career, she went full-time into music and released her debut album in 1999. Dido went on to have hits like "Thank You" and "White Flag."

