What Happened December 27th In Pop Music History

It’s December 27th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2008, Taylor Swift started a seven-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with Fearless. The album re-appeared at No. 1 at the end of February 2009 for another three weeks. Swift’s second studio album, it featured singles like “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me.”

- In 1999, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were arrested for criminal possession of a weapon after their SUV was stopped in New York shortly after a nightclub shooting. The charge against Lopez was dropped within an hour.

- In 2014, Alicia Keys welcomed her second son, Genesis Ali Dean, with music producer husband Swizz Beatz. The singer shared the baby news on Instagram. "The joy of joy is joy!! It's a boy!! we are so grateful!!”

- In 1967, Canadian writer Leonard Cohen released his debut album, Songs of Leonard Cohen. Featuring tracks like “Suzanne,” “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye,” and “So Long, Marianne,” the album got mixed reviews and peaked at No. 83 on the Billboard 200 chart.

- In 2013, openly-bisexual singer Vanessa Carlton (“A Thousand Miles”) married Deer Tick frontman John McCauley in a ceremony officiated by Stevie Nicks.

- In 1998, Busta Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Smith, was arrested in New York City and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Police said they found a loaded handgun in the rapper’s Mercedes when they pulled him over for changing lanes without signalling.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram