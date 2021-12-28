What Happened December 28th In Pop Music History

It’s December 28th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1993, Canada’s Shania Twain married record producer Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange only six months after meeting in Nashville. The couple, who welcomed son Eja in 2001, announced in 2008 that they had separated.

- In 1998, Usher filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing fashion company Tommy Hilfiger of over-using his image in an ad campaign tied to The Faculty, in which Usher starred. The lawsuit sought $1 million U.S. in compensation.

- In 1978, John Roger Stephens was born in Springfield, Ohio. As a young boy, he sang in a church choir and, in university, he was part of an a cappella group called Counterparts. Singer Lauryn Hill hired him to play piano on her song “Everything Is Everything.” As John Legend, he launched a successful music career that has spawned hits like “All Of Me.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram