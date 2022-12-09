What Happened December 9th In Pop Music History

It’s December 9th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, The Jacksons played their last show together in Los Angeles. The Victory tour, which wrapped up at Dodger Stadium, was the only one featuring all six members of The Jacksons, including Michael. It had included shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

- In 1978, Chic earned the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Le Freak.” It was bumped from the top the following week by the Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond duet “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” but returned for another two weeks before being bumped by the Bee Gees’ “Too Much Heaven.” The song returned to No. 1 after two weeks and spent three more weeks there.

- In 2000, U2 made their first appearance on Saturday Night Live as musical guests. The band performed “Beautiful Day” and “Elevation.”

- In 1989, Billy Joel started a two-week run at No.1 in the U.S. with “We Didn't Start The Fire.” The song, which cites more than 100 events from 1949 to 1989, was nominated for a Grammy.

- In 2001, Britney Spears was revealed as the winner of Best Female Solo Artist at the Smash Hits T4 Poll Winners Party. Shaggy was voted Best Male Solo Artist.

- In 1957, Donald Clark Osmond was born in Ogden, Utah. In his teens, he became a pop star thanks to hits like “Go Away Little Girl” and “Puppy Love.” With his brothers, he had hits like “One Bad Apple.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram