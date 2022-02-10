What Happened February 10th In Pop Music History

It’s February 10th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, Paula Abdul’s “Opposites Attract” featuring The Wild Pair (Bruce DeShazer and Marv Gunn), topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of three weeks. The song, from Abdul’s debut album Forever Your Girl, came with a video that showed Abdul dancing with the animated MC Skat Kat. Different mixes of the track featured raps by Romany Malco and Derrick Stevens.

- In 1971, Carole King released what would be her most acclaimed and successful album, Tapestry. It won Grammys for Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Record of the Year (for “It’s Too Late”) and Song of the Year (“You’ve Got a Friend”).

- In 1979, Rod Stewart's "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of four weeks. The British rocker was on the chart at the same times as disco-era artists like the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer.

- In 2008, Amy Winehouse won Best New Artist and four other Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Rehab.”

- In 1937, Roberta Cleopatra Flack was born in North Carolina. She went on to become a Grammy-winning singer with hits like “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.”

- In 2017, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And that’s what popped on this day.

