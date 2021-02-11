What Happened February 11th In Pop Music History

It’s February 11th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, Whitney Houston was found dead in the bathtub in suite 434 of the Beverly Hilton hotel. A coroner later ruled that the cause of death was accidental drowning and the effects of heart disease. At the time of her death, Houston had cocaine, Benadryl, Xanax, cannabis and Flexeril in her system.

- In 1989, Paula Abdul earned her first ever No. 1 hit with “Straight Up,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of three weeks.

- In 1986, Boy George and Culture Club appeared on an episode of The A-Team titled “Cowboy George,” where they performed their hit “Karma Chameleon” in a country-western bar.

- In 1962, Sheryl Suzanne Crow is born in Missouri. After earning a degree in music and singing in a band called Cashmere, Crow worked as a music teacher and made extra money singing commercial jingles. She was a backing vocalist for Michael Jackson on his 1987–1989 Bad tour, wrote songs for Céline Dion and Tina Turner, and eventually launched a successful solo career with hits like “All I Wanna Do” and “Strong Enough.”

- In 2011, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never was released in cinemas. It grossed nearly $100 million U.S., setting a record for top-grossing concert film.

- In 1981, Kelendria Trene Rowland was born in Atlanta. As Kelly Rowland, she became famous as one-third of Destiny’s Child.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram