What Happened February 12th In Pop Music History

It’s February 12th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2017, Adele opened the Grammy Awards with a performance of her hit “Hello,” which went on to win Song of the Year and Record of the Year. In a tribute to George Michael, who died two months earlier, Adele sang “Fastlove” – but not before stopping and starting again. “I can’t mess this up for him,” she said.

- In 1997, David Bowie received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

- In 1997, U2 held a press conference in the lingerie department of a Kmart store in New York City to announce details of their PopMart Tour, which included stops in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

- In 1915, Lyon Himan Green was born in Ottawa. As Lorne Greene, he became best known in the U.S. for starring in Bonanza – but at home he was the second Canadian (after fellow Ottawa native Paul Anka) to ever have a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. His song “Ringo” topped the chart on Dec. 5, 1964.

- In 2007, after several weeks of rehearsals in Vancouver, B.C., The Police announced at a press conference at L.A.’s famed Whisky a Go Go that they were launching a reunion tour in Vancouver in May.

- In 2009, a black-and-white full-fontal nude photo of Madonna taken in 1979 sold at auction for $37,500 U.S. The photo by Lee Friedlander had appeared in a 1985 issue of Playboy.

- In 1968, Chynna Gilliam Phillips was born in Los Angeles to John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas. As part of Wilson Phillips (with Carnie and Wendy Wilson) she had hits in the ‘90s like “Hold On” and “Release Me.”

- In 1970, James Raymond Creeggan was born in Toronto. After playing in school bands, he went on to join Barenaked Ladies.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram