What Happened February 13th In Pop Music History

It’s February 13th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2016, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” was knocked out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after three weeks by… Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself.” After being bumped a week later by Zayn’s “Pillowtalk,” Bieber’s “Love Yourself” returned to No. 1 for one more week.

- In 1997, Michael Jackson and his second wife, Debbie Rowe, welcomed his first child, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. The child is nicknamed Prince.

- In 1993, RuPaul became the first drag queen to have a song on the Billboard Hot 100 when “Supermodel (You Better Work” hits No. 91. The song went on to reach No. 45.

- In 2011, The Suburbs by Montreal’s Arcade Fire won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Canada’s Justin Bieber didn’t have as much luck – he lost Best New Artist to Esperanza Spalding.

- In 1996, UK boy band Take That announced at a press conference in Manchester that they were calling it quits. The move came shortly after Robbie Williams left the group. Take That, which had a dozen No. 1 hits in the UK, reunited (without Williams) for a tour in 2006.

- In 1974, Robert Peter Williams was is born in England. He took dance lessons and appeared in school plays before, at 16, becoming a member of Take That. The group had many hits but Williams left in 1995 and went on to have a successful solo career thanks to hits like “Angels.”

- In 1971, The Osmonds started a five-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “One Bad Apple.” The song was intended for The Jackson 5, but they chose to record “ABC” instead.

- In 2002, thieves broke into George Michael’s London home and stole art, jewelry and designer clothes – and then drove away in the pop star’s Aston Martin DB7. Michael was in Los Angeles at the time of the burglary.

And that’s what popped on this day.

