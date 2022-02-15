What Happened February 15th In Pop Music History

It’s February 15th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1975, Montreal’s Gino Vannelli was one of the first Caucasian artists to perform on Soul Train. He went on to release hits like 1978’s “I Just Wanna Stop” and 1985’s “Black Cars.”

- In 2002, the movie Crossroads, starring Britney Spears and Canadians Kim Cattrall and Dan Aykroyd, opened in cinemas. Written by Shonda Rhimes, the movie grossed a respectable $61 million U.S.

- In 1969, Sly & the Family Stone’s anthem “Everyday People” started a four-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 1959, Alistair Ian Campbell was born in England. As the founding singer in UB40, he had success with covers of Neil Diamond’s “Red, Red Wine,” Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

