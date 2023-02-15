What Happened February 15th In Pop Music History
It’s February 15th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:
- In 1975, Montreal’s Gino Vannelli was one of the first Caucasian artists to perform on Soul Train. He went on to release hits like 1978’s “I Just Wanna Stop” and 1985’s “Black Cars.”
- In 2002, the movie Crossroads, starring Britney Spears and Canadians Kim Cattrall and Dan Aykroyd, opened in cinemas. Written by Shonda Rhimes, the movie grossed a respectable $61 million U.S.
- In 1969, Sly & the Family Stone’s anthem “Everyday People” started a four-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.
- In 1959, Alistair Ian Campbell was born in England. As the founding singer in UB40, he had success with covers of Neil Diamond’s “Red, Red Wine,” Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe.”
And that’s what popped on this day.
-
Shawn Mendes Featured In Campaign For Jewelry BrandThe Canadian singer debuted a hot promotional video.
-
Rihanna On New Album: 'I Want It To Be This Year'Will her second pregnancy delay the release?
-
Jennifer Lopez Commits To Ben Affleck With TattooThe pop star showed off the new ink.
-
Judge Rules Drake Not Required To Sit For Deposition In Murder CaseThree men are on trial for the 2018 murder of rapper XXXtentacion.
-
Director Shares 1st Look At Lady Gaga In 'Joker' SequelThe pop star has a romantic moment with Joaquin Phoenix.
-
Marc Anthony, Wife Share Pregnancy NewsIt will be his seventh child.
-
Robert Glasper Turns Grammy Buzz Into Charity DollarsHis self-deprecating question was amplified by Chris Brown.
-
WATCH: Céline Dion Featured In 'Love Again' TrailerThe romantic drama opens in cinemas in May.
-
Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band Bringing Tour To CanadaThey will play in seven cities.