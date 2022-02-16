What Happened February 16th In Pop Music History

It’s February 16th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye was born in Toronto to Ethiopian immigrants. After a troubled childhood, he became known as The Weeknd, earning multiple awards thanks to hits like “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills” and “Starboy.”

- In 1996, Gavin Rossdale thew a party during a tour stop in New Orleans in hopes of getting to spend time with Gwen Stefani, the singer from his band Bush’s opening act, No Doubt. They got married in 2002, had three sons together, and divorced in 2016.

- In 2015, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea broke his arm in five places in a snowboarding accident in Montana. He was unable to play for six months.

- In 2007 - Britney Spears walked into Esther’s Haircutting Studio in Tarzana, California and used clippers to shave her head while paparazzi captured the moment through the window. She then went to a tattoo parlour to get new ink.

And that’s what popped on this day.

