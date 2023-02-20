What Happened February 20th In Pop Music History
It’s February 20th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:
- In 1988, Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Barbados. She was discovered in 2003 and released her debut album two years later. Rihanna became an award-winning music superstar and successful entrepreneur.
- In 2017, after performing a show in which he struggled to remember lyrics, David Cassidy revealed to People that he was suffering from dementia. The former teen idol died nine months later, at 67.
- In 2016, Ne-Yo married Crystal Renay Williams one month before she gave birth to their son Shaffer. The singer had two other children from a previous relationship.
- In 1975, Brian Thomas Littrell was born in Kentucky. He sang in a church choir and in high school musicals before his cousin Kevin Richardson invited him in 1983 to join a group that would become Backstreet Boys.
And that’s what popped on this day.
