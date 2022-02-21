What Happened February 21st In Pop Music History

It’s February 21st and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, Adele gave the finger on stage at the Brit Awards when host James Corden interrupted her acceptance speech because she went over her time. Adele won British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year.

- In 1970, The Jackson 5 made their TV debut with a performance of “I Want You Back” and “ABC” on American Bandstand. Then 9-year-old Michael Jackson told host Dick Clark he admires The Beatles, Blood Sweat & Tears, and Three Dog Night.

- In 1981, Prince made his first appearance on Saturday Night Live. He performed “Partyup.”

- In 1981, Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was bumped from the top spot for two weeks by Eddie Rabbit’s “I Love a Rainy Night” but returned to No. 1 on March 14.

- In 1990, pop duo Milli Vanilli won Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. The award was taken back a few months later when it was revealed that Milli Vanilli didn’t sing their songs.

And that’s what popped on this day.

