What Happened February 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s February 22nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1989, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (Will Smith) won the first ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. Their track “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” which used the theme music from TV’s I Dream of Jeannie, was up against songs by Salt-n-Pepa, LL Cool J, Kool Moe Dee and J.J. Fad.

- In 1993, Lenny Kravitz released his Christian anthem "Are You Gonna Go My Way." In addition to becoming one of his biggest hits, the song (co-written by Craig Ross) earned a pair of Grammy nominations.

In 2011, Adele’s sophomore album, 21, was released in the U.S. and Canada. Thanks to songs like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Rumour Has It,” the album went to No. 1.

- In 1974, James Hillier Blount was born in England. After graduating from the University of Bristol and serving in the British armed forces, he modified his surname and launched a successful music career. His biggest hit was 2005’s “You’re Beautiful.”

- In 1997, the Spice Girls went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their debut single “Wannabe.” It remained the top song on the chart for another three weeks.

- In 1977, The Eagles released “Hotel California,” the title track from the band’s fifth studio album. It became their most successful song ever.

And that’s what popped on this day.

