What Happened February 23rd In Pop Music History

It’s February 23rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2003, Norah Jones cleaned up at the Grammy Awards, winning Best New Artist, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Her hit “Don’t Know Why” also won Song of the Year.

- In 2002, the Bee Gees made their last concert appearance as a trio at the Love and Hope Ball in Miami Beach, Florida. Maurice Gibb died in early 2003 and Robin Gibb died in 2012.

- In 2017, Jay Z became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

- In 1955, John Howard Jones was born in England. He moved to Canada with his family when he was in his teens. In 1984, as Howard Jones, he released his debut album, which included the hit “New Song.” The singer followed with hits like “No One Is To Blame.”

- In 1999, Eminem released his major label debut, The Slim Shady LP. With tracks like “My Name Is,” it went on to become a huge success and was named Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

- In 2013, Rihanna “won” a Golden Raspberry Award (aka Razzie) as Worst Supporting Actress for her role in Battleship. She was up against Jennifer Lopez in What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

- In 1983, Lionel Richie earned his first Grammy for “Truly.” His solo debut single was named Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

- In 1999, TLC released their third album FanMail, which spawned hits like “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty.” It spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart won three Grammys, including Best R&B Album.

And that’s what popped on this day.

