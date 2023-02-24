What Happened February 24th In Pop Music History

It’s February 24th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1998, Elton John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace attended by the singer’s parents and Canadian partner, David Furnish.

- In 1979, The Police released “Roxanne” in the U.S. and Canada – nearly a year after it came out in their native UK.

- In 1973, Roberta Flack’s "Killing Me Softly With His Song” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of five non-consecutive weeks.

- In 2014, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton announced they were separated after nearly nine years of marriage. “We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time,” said the couple, in a statement. They have son Julian Fuego together.

- In 1993, Eric Clapton won six Grammy Awards for his song “Tears In Heaven,” which he co-wrote about the accidental death of his four-year-old son Conor.

And that’s what popped on this day.

