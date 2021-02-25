What Happened February 25th In Pop Music History

It’s February 25th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2015, Madonna escaped serious injury when she fell down a set of stairs during her performance of “Living For Love” at the Brit Awards. A cape she was wearing was supposed to come off when it was pulled by a dancer.

- In 1995, “Take a Bow” by Madonna hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of seven weeks.

- In 1985, Tears For Fears released their sophomore album, Songs From The Big Chair, and enjoyed big success with hits like “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” The album went to No. 1 in Canada. In May 1985, the duo filmed the video for “Head Over Heels” inside the Emmanuel College Library at the University of Toronto.

- In 1984, rock band Van Halen had a pop hit with “Jump,” when it started a five-week run at the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 1998, Zac Hanson, then 11 years old, became the youngest Grammy nominee for Record of the Year thanks to Hanson’s breakout hit “MMMBop.”

- In 1971, Daniel Richard Powter was born in Vernon, B.C. He played the violin and piano as a child and was writing songs by the time he was a teenager. He launched a music career and became best known for his 2005 hit “Bad Day.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

