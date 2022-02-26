What Happened February 26th In Pop Music History

It’s February 26th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1983, Michael Jackson's Thriller went to No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart, where it stayed for 17 weeks. After being bumped from the top spot for two weeks by the Flashdance soundtrack, it returned to No. 1 for two more weeks. Then, after The Police’s Synchronicity had a seven-week run at No. 1, Thriller was back on top for one more week – and then again in December for another 17 weeks!

- In 2006, George Michael was found slumped over in a car in London. He was charged with drug possession.

- In 1953, Michael Bolotin was born in Connecticut. He performed hard rock in the ‘70s and then, after altering his surname to Bolton, began writing songs for other artists. Eventually he became a successful singer thanks to hits like “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You… But I Lied” and his cover of Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

- In 1985, Bruce Springsteen won his first Grammy Award, earning Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for “Dancing in the Dark.” He lost Record of the Year to Tina Turner, whose “What’s Love Got To Do With It” also earned Song of the Year.

- In 2002, Alanis Morissette released her third international album, Under Rug Swept, in the U.S. and Canada. It was Morissette’s fifth album in her native Canada.

- In 1982, Nathaniel Joseph Ruess was born in Iowa. He launched the Format in 2002, but the band lasted only six years. Ruess then formed fun, which had hits “We Are Young” and “Some Nights” before going on hiatus in 2015. A successful songwriter, Ruess is also featured on P!NK’s 2013 track “Just Give Me a Reason” and Eminem’s 2014 track “Headlights.”

