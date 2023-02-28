What Happened February 28th In Pop Music History

It’s February 28th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2000, Céline Dion filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the National Enquirer over a story headlined: “Céline: I’m Pregnant With Twins.” The Canadian singer, who sought $20 million US, alleged “intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and unfair business practices.” In a statement, Dion said: “I only wish it was true, and I hope and pray that some day it will be.” A little more than two months after filing suit, Dion got pregnant by in-vitro fertilization. In 2010, she was pregnant again… this time with twins.

- In 1998, Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. The song was from the Titanic soundtrack album, which on this day was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the sixth week of its 16-week run.

- In 2006, Ne-Yo released his debut album, In My Own Words. With singles like “Stay” and “So Sick,” it eventually made its way to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

- In 2009, “Right Round” by Flo Rida went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of six weeks. Co-written by Bruno Mars, the song sampled Dead or Alive’s 1984 hit “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)” and featured vocals of a then-unknown singer named Kesha Sebert (who later became pop star Ke$ha.)

- In 1996, Ottawa’s Alanis Morissette, then 22, became the youngest artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammys (for her international debut, Jagged Little Pill). Morissette held the record until 2010, when a 20-year-old Taylor Swift won for Fearless.

- In 1995, Jewel released her debut album, Pieces of You, which included the hit singles “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “You Were Meant For Me.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

