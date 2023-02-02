What Happened February 2nd In Pop Music History

It’s February 2nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1977, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll was born in Colombia. She started singing as a child but was reportedly told by a music teacher that she sounded like a goat. When she was only 13 years old, Shakira released her debut album, Magia. While it failed to take off, she went on to have global success with hits like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Underneath Your Clothes” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

- In 1985, Foreigner’s ballad “I Want to Know What Love Is” started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Written by frontman Mick Jones, the song was named one of the greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone.

- In 2002, Britney Spears was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

- In 1975, Stevie Wonder and Yolanda Simmons welcomed daughter Aisha. His first child, she was Wonder’s inspiration for “Isn’t She Lovely” and can be heard crying at the beginning of the song.

