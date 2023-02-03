What Happened February 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s February 3rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2013, Beyoncé headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans. She performed several hits and then reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to do a medley of Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” and “Independent Women Part I.”

- In 1979, The Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” started a three-week run at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, kept from the top spot by Chic’s “Le Freak” and Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” The song went to No. 1 in Canada.

- In 1973, Elton John’s “Crocodile Rock” began a three-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was his first single to top the U.S. chart.

- In 2004, R. Kelly appeared in a Chicago court to enter a plea of not guilty to 21 charges of child pornography related to a videotape that allegedly showed him performing sex acts with a 14-year-old girl. He was eventually found not guilty.

- In 1990, Kisean Anderson was born in Miami. His musical talent was discovered on MySpace and he launched a career that has included hits like “Take You There” and “Beautiful Girls.”

- In 1993, Gloria Estefan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

- In 2002, Mariah Carey performed the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVI, only five months after the 9/11 attacks. The halftime show featured U2.

And that’s what popped on this day.

