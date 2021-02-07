What Happened February 7th In Pop Music History

It’s February 7th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1997, Canada’s Sarah McLachlan married her drummer, Ashwin Sood, in Jamaica. The couple, who had daughters India Ann Sushil Sood and Taja Summer Sood, divorced in 2008.

- In 1976, Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” from his fourth studio album, started a three-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Simon wrote the song after his divorce from first wife Peggy Harper.

- In 1993, model and actress Carmen Electra (aka Tara Patrick) released her self-titled debut album, which was produced by Prince. It would be her only album.

- In 1981, Kool & The Gang had its first of two weeks at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 with “Celebration.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

