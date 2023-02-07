What Happened February 7th In Pop Music History
It’s February 7th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:
- In 1997, Canada’s Sarah McLachlan married her drummer, Ashwin Sood, in Jamaica. The couple, who had daughters India Ann Sushil Sood and Taja Summer Sood, divorced in 2008.
- In 1976, Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” from his fourth studio album, started a three-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Simon wrote the song after his divorce from first wife Peggy Harper.
- In 1993, model and actress Carmen Electra (aka Tara Patrick) released her self-titled debut album, which was produced by Prince. It would be her only album.
- In 1981, Kool & The Gang had its first of two weeks at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 with “Celebration.”
And that’s what popped on this day.
-
Harry Styles Dancers Reveal Stage Malfunction At GrammysThe turntable was supposed to go in one direction.
-
Maker Of Beyoncé's Hat Flooded With OrdersAbby Misbin said her Etsy business has taken off since Bey wore the hat.
-
British Media Outlets Called Out For Grammys CoverageBBC News and the Daily Mail were left red faced.
-
Ex Government Worker Indicted For Trying To Sell Jungkook's HatThe BTS star reportedly forgot his hat at a government office.
-
Chris Brown Apologizes For Dissing Robert GlasperThe singer lashed out instead at the Grammys.
-
Rosalía Hypes Limited Edition Coca-Cola MoveThe Spanish pop star inspired the flavour.
-
Disturbed Announces Spring Dates In CanadaThe band will be joined by homegrown rockers Theory of a Deadman.
-
Chris Brown Disses Robert Glasper After Grammy LossThe singer was not happy about losing.
-
Mick Fleetwood On Fleetwood Mac: 'We're Done'His bandmate Christine McVie died last November.