What Happened February 8th In Pop Music History

It’s February 8th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2001, Katy Perry released a self-titled debut album under her real name, Katy Hudson. The collection of Christian songs, with titles like “Faith Won’t Fail,” was a commercial flop.

- In 2004, Justin Timberlake won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the Grammy Award for "Cry Me A River," a song inspired by his split from Britney Spears. He also won Best Pop Vocal Album for Justified.

- In 1993, Tom Jones appeared as the guardian angel of Alfonso Ribeiro’s character Carlton on an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air titled “The Alma Mater.” Jones performed Carlton’s favourite song, “It’s Not Unusual.”

- In 2009, Chris Brown turned himself in to Los Angeles Police hours after he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna. In August 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counselling, and six months of community service.

- In 1992, pop trio Right Said Fred began a three-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “I'm Too Sexy.” The song peaked at No. 2 in Canada.

- In 2006, Kelly Clarkson – the first winner of American Idol – won Grammys from Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (for “Since U Been Gone”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Breakaway).

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram