What Happened February 9th In Pop Music History

- In 1985, Madonna started a three-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with Like A Virgin. In addition to the title track, the album had hits like “Material Girl” and “Dress You Up.”

- In 2011, singer Ashlee Simpson filed for divorce from Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. The couple, who had son Bronx, finalized the divorce in November 2011.

- In 1942, Carol Joan Klein was born in New York City. As Carole King, she is the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter behind hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

- In 1974, Barry White’s instrumental “Love’s Theme,” by his Love Unlimited Orchestra, goes to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 1960, William Johnson was born in England. At 14, he adopted the name Holly in honour of Andy Warhol’s actress friend Holly Woodlawn. Johnson was a member of Big in Japan and then fronted Frankie Goes to Hollywood, which had hits like “Two Tribes,” “The Power of Love” and “Relax.”

- In 1983, Prince released “Little Red Corvette,” from his album 1999. The song came to Prince after he fell asleep in band member Lisa Coleman’s pink 1964 Mercury Montclair Marauder. It went to No. 5 in Canada.

