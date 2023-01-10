What Happened January 10th In Pop Music History

It’s January 10th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Cyndi Lauper was nominated for five Grammy Awards – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Performance (Female) and Best New Artist – making her the first female since Bobbie Gentry in 1967 to earn five. She went on to win only one: Best New Artist.

- In 1945, Roderick David Stewart was born in London, England. As Rod Stewart he became a music icon with hits like “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Maggie May.”

- In 2016, David Bowie died after a battle with liver cancer. He had turned 69 just two days earlier.

- In 1953, Patricia Mae Andrzejewskiat was born in New York City. After taking an early interest in musical theatre, she set out to become a singer after seeing Liza Minnelli in concert. As Pat Benatar, she had hits like “Love Is A Battlefield” and “We Belong.”

- In 2016, Canada’s Justin Bieber became the first artist to have songs in the top three spots on the UK singles chart. “Love Yourself” was No. 1 followed by “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?”

- In 2009, pop star Fergie married actor Josh Duhamel in Malibu, California. They welcomed son Axl in 2013 and announced their separation in 2017.

- In 1964, Bradley Kenneth Roberts was born in Winnipeg. He went on to become frontman for Crash Test Dummies, which enjoyed success with 1991’s “Superman’s Song.”

- In 1976, the novelty song “Convoy” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was credited to C.W. McCall, a fictional artist voiced by songwriters Bill Fries and Chip Davis. The song, which went to No. 1 in Canada a couple of weeks later, inspired a 1978 movie of the same name.

- In 1981, Nasri Tony Atweh was born in Toronto. He went on to become a successful songwriter and producer who worked on tracks for artists like Justin Bieber, Pitbull, Shakira, and Halsey. He won a Grammy for producing Chris Brown’s album F.A.M.E. Atweh is also the frontman for Canadian band MAGIC!, who had the hit song “Rude.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

