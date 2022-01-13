What Happened January 13th In Pop Music History

It’s January 13th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1993, Bobby Brown was arrested in Augusta, Georgia, for simulating intercourse with Queline Young (who was also charged) in front of an audience that included underage fans. The singer was not taken into custody.

- In 1973, Carly Simon’s album No Secrets started a five-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, thanks to the single “You’re So Vain,” which kicked off a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 a week earlier.

- In 1979, the body of soul pop singer Donny Hathaway was found on the sidewalk below the window of his 15th-floor room at the Essex Hotel in New York City. He was 33. His death was ruled a suicide.

- In 1984, BBC Radio 1 announced it would not play “Relax” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, except at night, due to its sexually suggestive lyrics. The song went on to top the charts.

And that’s what popped on this day.

