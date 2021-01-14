What Happened January 14th In Pop Music History

It’s January 14th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1970, Diana Ross made her final concert appearance with The Supremes at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas. She introduced her replacement, Jean Terrell. Ross reunited with Mary Wilson and Cindy Birdsong in March 1983 to tape a performance of “Someday We’ll Be Together” for the Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever TV special.

- In 1992, pop singer Tommy Page, then 22, appeared on an episode of Full House to perform a love song for Stephanie Tanner at her 10th birthday party. The “I’ll Be Your Everything” singer took his own life in 2017 at the age of 46. He had a husband and three children.

- In 1997, an episode of Home Improvement titled “The Karate Kid Returns” aired, featuring an appearance by The Beach Boys. They sang “Barbara Ann” with Wilson.

- In 1968, James Todd Smith was born in New York. He went on to adopt the name LL Cool J (Ladies Love Cool James) and launch a successful rap career with hits like “Hey Lover” and “Ain’t Nobody.”

- In 1984, Madonna appeared on American Bandstand for the first time. After performing “Holiday,” she was asked by host Dick Clark about her dreams for the future. “To rule the world,” replied Madonna.

- In 2014, the L.A. County Sheriff’s department executed a search warrant on the home of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who was accused of throwing eggs at a neighbour’s house. The singer later pleaded no contest to misdemeanour vandalism and sentenced to two years of probation.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram