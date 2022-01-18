What Happened January 18th In Pop Music History

It’s January 18th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1996, a publicist for Lisa Marie Presley confirmed that the only daughter of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll had filed for divorce from Michael Jackson, the self-proclaimed King of Pop. The pair, who separated in mid-December, were married in May 1994. It was the first marriage for Jackson and the second for Presley (who appeared in Jackson's "You Are Not Alone" video).

- In 2009, Beyoncé, Shakira, Usher, Mary J. Blige, U2, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Garth Brooks, Sheryl Crow, will.i.am, James Taylor, John Legend, John Mellencamp, and Stevie Wonder, took part in the We Are One concert in Washington D.C. to celebrate the upcoming inauguration of Barack Obama.

- In 2016, Glenn Frey died at the age of 67. The Eagles co-founder also had a solo career with hits like 1985’s “The Heat Is On.”

- In 1975, Barry Manilow's "Mandy" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was a cover of a song called “Brandy,” co-written and recorded by Scott English in 1971. The title was changed to avoid confusion with the Looking Glass hit “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl).”

- In 1997, songwriter and producer Keith Diamond died of a heart attack in New York City. He was 46. In addition to co-writing Billy Ocean hits like “Caribbean Queen” and “Suddenly,” he worked with artists like Donna Summer, Sheena Easton and Michael Bolton.

