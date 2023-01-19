What Happened January 19th In Pop Music History

It’s January 19th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Malcolm James McCormick was born in Pittsburgh. By the age of six he had taught himself to play several instruments and by 14 he was rapping. As Easy Mac, he released his first mixtape in 2007. He later changed his name to Mac Miller. The rapper died in September 2018 of a drug overdose at the age of 26.

- In 1993, Fleetwood Mac re-formed to perform at a celebration of the inauguration of Bill Clinton, who had used the band’s “Don't Stop” during his campaign. Michael Jackson also appeared at the event.

- In 2007, Denny Doherty, the Halifax-born founding member of The Mamas & the Papas died of kidney failure at his home in Mississauga, Ont. He was 66. Doherty was buried in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia.

- In 1949, Robert Allen Palmer was born in England. He went on to be a Grammy-winning singer with hits like “Addicted to Love” and “Simply Irresistible.” Palmer died of a heart attack in September 2003 at the age of 54.

And that’s what popped on this day.

