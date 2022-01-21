What Happened January 21st In Pop Music History

It’s January 21st and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1976, Emma Lee Bunton was born in England. After dabbling in acting, she was chosen to become a member of Spice Girls. Bunton was known as Baby Spice.

- In 1984, Yes earned their only Top 10 hit when “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” went started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 1984, Bon Jovi released their debut self-titled album. It remains the only Bon Jovi album with a song that was not written or co-written by a band member.

- In 1978, the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 album chart for the first of 24 weeks. It included Bee Gees tracks like “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Night Fever.”

- In 2012, Adele’s second studio album, 21, was No. 1 for the second of 10 weeks. Featuring hits like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Set Fire to the Rain,” it was the year’s best-selling album.

And that’s what popped on this day.

