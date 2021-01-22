What Happened January 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s January 22nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, singer Seal and model Heidi Klum, who were engaged in Whistler, B.C. in 2004 and married in Mexico in 2005, announced that they were separating. “We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart,” the couple explained, in a joint statement.

- In 2000, Santana’s Supernatural started a three-week run at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It would later spend another six weeks in the top spot and win eight Grammy Awards.

- Canada's Céline Dion and her three sons were at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica for the funeral of her husband and longtime manager René Angélil, who died on Jan. 14.

- In 1960, Michael Kelland John Hutchence was born in Sydney, Australia. As a teen, he became friends with Andrew Farriss, with whom he jammed in a band called Doctor Dolphin and later, The Farriss Brothers. The group became INXS, which had hits like “Need You Tonight” and “New Sensation.” Hutchence died in 1997 at the age of 37.

- In 2018, Neil Diamond announced he is retiring from touring because of a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. “I have been so honoured to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” the 77-year-old said, in a statement.

- In 1949, Stephen Ray Perry was born in California. As a teen he drummed in a marching band and sang in a choir. He later started a band called Ice and then became lead singer of Journey, singing hits like “Open Arms” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

- In 1989, Gene Simmons of KISS and his Canadian girlfriend Shannon Tweed, welcomed their first child, a son named Nicholas.

- In 1972, Melody Maker published an interview with David Bowie in which the pop star came out as bisexual.

- In 2003, R Kelly was arrested in Miami on child pornography charges. Investigators who searched a home he was renting in June 2002 allegedly found 12 photos of a nude underage girl.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram