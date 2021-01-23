What Happened January 23rd In Pop Music History

It’s January 23rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2010, Kesha’s debut album Animal topped the Billboard 200 chart, knocking Susan Boyle’s I Dreamed a Dream from the top spot after six weeks. Kesha’s single “Tik Tok” was also No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth of nine weeks.

- In 1997, Spice World, starring the Spice Girls, was released in North America – a month after it opened in the UK. It was the No. 2 movie on opening weekend, grossing $10.5 million U.S.

- In 1988, Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” the third single from his Bad album, went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 2014, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was arrested in Miami Beach and charged with DUI, resisting arrest without violence, and driving with an expired license.

- In 1948, Anita Marie Pointer was born in Oakland, California. In 1969, she quit her secretarial job to form a singing trio with her younger sisters Bonnie and June. The Pointer Sisters went on to have hits like “I’m So Excited” and “Neutron Dance.”

- In 1988, Tiffany’s self-titled debut album was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the first of two weeks, making her, at 16, the youngest female singer to top the chart. The album was powered by Tiffany’s covers of “I Saw Him Standing There” and “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

- In 2015, singers Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams announced they were calling it quits after nearly six years of marriage. In a statement, Moore’s rep said: “It is a respectful, amicable parting of ways.”

- In 2000, Britney Spears played herself in an episode of The Simpsons titled “The Mansion Family.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

