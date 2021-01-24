What Happened January 24th In Pop Music History

It’s January 24th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2018, Elton John announced he will be retiring from touring after completing a three-year farewell tour. “My priorities have changed,” the singer explained.

- In 1998, the soundtrack to the blockbuster Titanic hits No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, knocking Let’s Talk About Love by Canada’s Céline Dion from the top spot. (Both albums include the “My Heart Will Go On.”) Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture went on to spend another 15 weeks at No. 1.

- In 2015, INXS guitarist Tim Farriss severed the ring finger on his left hand while operating a winch on his boat. The musician was rushed to hospital, where he underwent two surgeries to reattach the finger.

- In 1976, Diana Ross' "Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)" topped the Billboard Hot 100. The song was originally recorded by Thelma Houston in 1973.

- In 1941, Neil Leslie Diamond was born in Brooklyn, New York. He went on to become a massively successful singer and songwriter, thanks to hits like “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry Cherry” and “Song Sung Blue.” Diamond also had several hit duets (including “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” with Barbra Streisand) and penned songs that were big hits for other acts (including UB40’s “Red Red Wine”).

- In 2008, Amy Winehouse checked herself into a rehab facility. “She has come to understand that she requires specialist treatment to continue her ongoing recovery from drug addiction,” read a statement from her record label. “Amy entered the facility by mutual agreement and continues to receive the full support of all concerned.” Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in 2011.

- In 1995, songwriter and producer David Cole died from an AIDS-related illness at the age of 32. In addition to crafting hits for artists like Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, Cole was part of C+C Music Factory, which had hits “Things That Make You Go Hmmm…” and “Gonna Make You Sweat.”

