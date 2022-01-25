What Happened January 25th In Pop Music History

It’s January 25th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1981, Alicia Augello Cook was born in New York City. She took an early interest in music, dance and theatre and eventually attended a performing arts school. As Alicia Keys, she became a successful Grammy-winning recording artist with hits like “Fallin’,” “No One,” and “Girl On Fire.”

- In 1989, Bobby Brown was arrested during a break in his concert in Columbus, Ohio for violating the city’s anti-lewdness ordinance. He was taken to Muscogee County Jail, where he paid a $652 U.S. fine, and then returned to the venue to finish his show. Police said Brown had simulated sexual intercourse with a woman he brought up from the audience.

- In 2011, Canadian singer Mary-Lu Zahalan-Kennedy became the first person in the world to graduate with a Masters degree in The Beatles. The Ontario native, who was nominated for a Juno Award in 1983, had been one of the first to enrol in the course at Liverpool Hope University in 2009.

- In 1975, The Carpenters went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their cover of the Marvelettes’ “Please Mr. Postman,” which, in 1961, had been the first Motown hit to top the chart.

- In 2003, Billy Joel was treated in hospital for minor injuries after he crashed his Mercedes into a tree on a highway on Long Island, New York.

- In 1994, R Kelly released "Bump n' Grind,” the second single from his debut studio solo album. He wrote and produced the track, which went to No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot R&B Songs charts.

And that’s what popped on this day.

