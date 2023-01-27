What Happened January 27th In Pop Music History

It’s January 27th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Cyndi Lauper released "Time After Time,” the second single from her debut studio album, She’s So Unusual. Co-written with Rob Hyman of The Hooters (who also sings backup on the track), it became Lauper’s first No. 1 hit.

- In 1991, Whitney Houston performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at Super Bowl XXV. Her acclaimed version of the U.S. national anthem was released as a single on Feb. 12, with proceeds going to charity.

- In 2004, singer Faith Evans and her husband Todd Russaw were arrested in Atlanta for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop.

- In 1961, Margo Timmins was born in Montreal. After completing high school in Toronto, she was asked by brother Michael Timmins to sing in his new band, Cowboy Junkies. Their hits include “Anniversary Song” and a cover of Lou Reed’s “Sweet Jane.”

- In 1984, sparks from pyrotechnics caused Michael Jackson’s hair to catch fire during filming of a Pepsi commercial at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The singer suffered second- and third-degree burns to his head.

- In 2015, hackers took over Taylor Swift’s Instagram and Twitter accounts and used them to threaten to post nude photos of the singer. Swift decided to shake it off, tweeting: “Hackers gonna hack hack hack hack hack.” She denied nude photos existed.

- In 2001, "Independent Women Part I" by Destiny's Child was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the last of 11 consecutive weeks – a record for a female group.

And that’s what popped on this day.

