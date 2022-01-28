What Happened January 28th In Pop Music History

It’s January 28th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1968, Sarah Ann McLachlan was born in Halifax. She stated playing instruments as a child, went on to study at the Maritime Conservatory of Music, and played in a rock band when she was a teenager. McLachlan went on to achieve international fame thanks for hits like “Into the Fire” and “Building a Mystery.”

- In 1985, the final recording session for the charity single “We Are The World” took place at A&M Recording Studios in Hollywood. Among the artists on hand were Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Joel, Diana Ross and Bruce Springsteen. A sign at the entrance read: “Please check your egos at the door.”

- In 1980, Nickolas Gene Carter was born in Jamestown, New York. As a child he took voice and dance lessons and by the time he was 13 he became a member of Backstreet Boys.

- In 1995, TLC’s “Creep” started a four-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their first hit to top the chart was featured on their second studio album CrazySexyCool.

- In 1977, Joseph Anthony Fatone Jr. was born in New York City. After his family moved to Orlando, Florida in his teens, he started performing at Universal Studios theme park. He later became part of *NSYNC, which had hits like “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

