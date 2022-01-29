What Happened January 29th In Pop Music History

It’s January 29th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2011, former teen pop stars Debbie Gibson and Tiffany co-starred in the TV movie Mega Python vs. Gatoroid, which premiered on the U.S. cable channel SyFy. Gibson played a scientist and Tiffany was a park ranger.

- In 1996, Garth Brooks refused to accept the American Music Award for Favourite Artist of the Year, which he won in a tie with TLC, because he said nominees Hootie & the Blowfish had done more for music that year.

- In 2002, the musical Taboo, based on the life of Culture Club frontman Boy George, premiered in London’s West End. It was nominated as Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards in 2003. A Broadway production of the show was slammed by critics and closed after 100 performances.

- In 1979, Brenda Spencer killed two adults and wounded eight children when she opened fire at a school in San Diego. Asked why she did it, Spencer reportedly said: “I don’t like Mondays.” The incident inspired the Boomtown Rats hit “I Don’t Like Monday,” which went to No. 4 in Canada.

- In 2010, Canada’s Neil Young was honoured as MusiCares Person of the Year at a pre-Grammy dinner and tribute concert. Among those performing were John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crowe, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John.

- In 1954, Rob Manzoli was born. From 1990 to 1997, he was the guitarist in brothers Richard and Fred Fairbrass’ pop act Right Said Fred, which had a hit in 1991 with “I’m Too Sexy.”

