What Happened January 2nd In Pop Music History

- In 2010, “TiK ToK,” the debut single from Kesha, started a nine-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Kesha co-wrote the track with Dr. Luke and Benny Blanco.

- In 1969, more than 30,000 copies of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins were seized by authorities at Newark Airport in New Jersey because the album’s cover photo – featuring Lennon and Ono fully nude – was considered pornographic. “The picture was to prove that we are not a couple of demented freaks, that we are not deformed in any way and that our minds are healthy,” Lennon had said of the controversial image. “If we can make society accept these kind of things without offense, without sniggering, then we shall be achieving our purpose.”

- In 2020, rapper DaBaby was charged with battery in Miami following an altercation that was caught on video. Investigators also learned there was a warrant for his arrest in Texas.

- In 2002, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys was arrested at Pop City nightclub in Tampa, Florida for allegedly refusing to leave when ordered by police officers. He was charged with resisting/opposing a law enforcement officer without violence. Cops were called to the club because Carter was allegedly having a loud argument with an unidentified woman.

