What Happened January 30th In Pop Music History

It's January 30th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1999, both Britney Spears’ debut single “…Baby One More Time” (which was released in October 1998) and the album of the same name (which was released on Jan. 12) go to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

- In 2016, David Bowie’s album Blackstar tops the Billboard 200 chart 20 days after he died. It was the singer’s first ever No. 1 album on the chart.

- In 2015, music producer Suge Knight was arrested in L.A. on suspicion of murder after Terry Carter was run down in a parking lot. In 2018, Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

- In 1975, the Bee Gees began recording “Jive Talkin’.” Barry Gibb was inspired by the sound his car made when he crossed the Julia Tuttle Causeway from his home in Miami Beach to the studio in Miami. During one drive across, his wife commented: “It’s our drive talkin’.”

- In 1988, Canada’s Robbie Robertson, who had hits like “Broken Arrow” and “Somewhere Down the Lazy River,” was the musical guest on an episode of Saturday Night Live.

- In 1951, Philip David Charles Collins was born in England. After working as a child actor, he turned to music, eventually joining Genesis. He later started a successful solo career with hits like “In the Air Tonight,” “Sussudio” and “A Groovy Kind of Love.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

