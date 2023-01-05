What Happened January 5th In Pop Music History

It’s January 5th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1991, Madonna’s “Justify My Love” started a two-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The track from her compilation album The Immaculate Collection, was co-written by Lenny Kravitz and came with a controversial (for the time) video.

- In 1981, Joel Thomas Zimmerman was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He received his first keyboard as a Christmas gift when he was in his teens and went on to become one of the most successful EDM artists in the world under the moniker Deadmau5.

- In 1980, “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang became the first rap song to hit the Top 40 when it got to No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 1998, Cher’s ex-husband and former musical partner Sonny Bono died when he slammed into a tree while skiing at a resort on the Nevada-California border. His headstone reads: “And the best goes on.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

