What Happened January 5th In Pop Music History
It’s January 5th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:
- In 1991, Madonna’s “Justify My Love” started a two-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The track from her compilation album The Immaculate Collection, was co-written by Lenny Kravitz and came with a controversial (for the time) video.
- In 1981, Joel Thomas Zimmerman was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He received his first keyboard as a Christmas gift when he was in his teens and went on to become one of the most successful EDM artists in the world under the moniker Deadmau5.
- In 1980, “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang became the first rap song to hit the Top 40 when it got to No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- In 1998, Cher’s ex-husband and former musical partner Sonny Bono died when he slammed into a tree while skiing at a resort on the Nevada-California border. His headstone reads: “And the best goes on.”
And that’s what popped on this day.
-
Miley Cyrus Shares New Album Title, Release DateIt is her first collection of new music since 2020.
-
Dolly Parton Joined By '80s Icons On 'Gonna Be You'Five female artists teamed up for the song.
-
Sam Smith Tour Coming To 3 Canadian CitiesThe singer will be joined by homegrown star Jessie Reyez.
-
Billie Eilish Admits She Sells 'Just More S**t To Go Into The Landfill'The singer has opened up about her commitment to addressing the climate crisis.
-
Hugh Jackman Begs Oscars Not To 'Validate' Ryan ReynoldsThe actor jokingly pleaded with the Academy not to nominate a song he performs.
-
BLACKPINK Music Video Tops 2 Billion ViewsThey become the first K-pop group to hit the milestone.
-
Iron Maiden Honoured With UK StampsThe band is only the fifth to be featured on Royal Mail stamps.
-
Marilyn Manson Sex Assault Lawsuit DismissedAshley Morgan Smithline failed to meet a deadline to hire a new lawyer.
-
Kelly Osbourne, Slipknot's Sid Wilson Welcome Baby BoyThe news came from grandma Sharon Osbourne.