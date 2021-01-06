What Happened January 6th In Pop Music History

It’s January 6th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, Phil Collins’ …But Seriously returned to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for a second week. It featured hits like “Another Day in Paradise” and “That’s Just the Way It Is.”

- In 1979, The Village People performed “Y.M.C.A.” on American Bandstand, where audience members, for the first time, spelled out the letters with their arms.

- In 1979, “Too Much Heaven” by the Bee Gees, hits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first of two weeks.

- In 1987, Elton John underwent a 30-minute operation on his throat at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital in Sydney, Australia. The surgery forced the singer to cancel a U.S. tour.

And that’s what popped on this day.

