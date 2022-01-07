What Happened January 7th In Pop Music History

It’s January 7th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their first child – a daughter they named Blue Ivy Carter.

- In 2011, then-independent artist Ed Sheeran released his fifth EP, No. 5 Collaborations Project, in his native UK. Featuring a number of grime artists, the collection ended up being Sheeran’s last release before signing a record deal.

- In 1997, the Spice Girls’ debut single "Wannabe" was released in North America, six months after it came out in their native UK. It peaked at No. 9 in Canada.

- In 2006, Pink married professional motocross racer Carey Hart in Costa Rica, five years after they met. In early 2008, the singer announced that the couple had separated but two years later she said they had reconciled. Pink and Hart have since had two children.

- In 1973, Sean Paul Francis Henriques was born in Kingston, Jamaica. As Sean Paul, he went on to release his debut album in 2000 and to record hits like “Get Busy,” “Temperature” as well as No. 1 collaborations with Beyoncé (“Baby Boy”) and Sia (“Cheap Thrills”). Paul is also featured on tracks by Canadian bands Simple Plan and Magic!.

- In 1981, The Police kicked off the second North American leg of their Zenyatta Mondatta World Tour at the sports centre at the University of Montreal.

And that’s what popped on this day.

