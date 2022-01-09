What Happened January 9th In Pop Music History

It’s January 9th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1978, Alexander James "AJ" McLean was born in West Palm Beach, Florida. He had an early passion for dancing, singing and acting that landed him in several school plays and on television. He went on to be chosen as the first member of a singing group called Backstreet Boys.

- In 2007, singer John Mayer joined Steve Jobs onstage at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco to introduce Apple’s new product, the iPhone. Mayer had been with Jobs three years earlier for the launch of GarageBand.

- In 2013, One Direction won Song of the Year and Album of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards – but Katy Perry led the way with four awards, including Pop Artist and Female Artist. Canadians Drake, Carly Rae Jepsen and Justin Bieber came up empty.

- In 2005, singer D’Angelo was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drug possession in Richmond, Virginia, after police who stopped his car for a traffic violation found cocaine and marijuana.

- In 2004, Miley Cyrus’ first movie, Big Fish, opened in cinemas. Credited as Destiny Cyrus, she played a child named Ruthie.

- In 1988, Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional” went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, giving the singer her sixth consecutive No. 1 hit.

- In 1992, an episode of The Simpsons titled “Radio Bart” aired, featuring a guest appearance by Sting.

And that’s what popped on this day.

