What Happened July 10th In Pop Music History

It’s July 10th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2018, Billboard publishes the Hot 100 chart for the week of July 14 and it has seven tracks from Drake’s album Scorpion. The Toronto rap star beats a record set by The Beatles, who had five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 at one time.

- In 1954, Neil Francis Tennant was born in England. He went on to pair with Chris Lowe to create Pet Shop Boys, which had hits like “West End Girls” and “It’s a Sin” and “What Have I Done to Deserve This?”

- In 1965, The Rolling Stones started a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction." It was the band’s first song to top the chart.

- In 2000, Coldplay released its debut album Parachutes in the UK. Featuring singles like “Shiver” and “Yellow,” it was named Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys.

- In 2017, “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth hit 2.896 billion views and broke the record for the most-viewed music video on YouTube, surpassing “Gangnam Style” by PSY.

- In 1976, “Afternoon Delight,” a song about daytime sex, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. It earned three Grammy nominations but was the only hit for Starland Vocal Band.

And that’s what popped on this day.

