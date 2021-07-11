What Happened July 11th In Pop Music History

It’s July 11th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1996, Alessia Caracciolo was born in Brampton, Ont. She learned how to play guitar at 10 and was soon sharing cover songs on YouTube. In 2015, as Alessia Cara, she released her debut album, Know-It-All, and went on to have hits like “Scars to Your Beautiful,” “Stay” and “Growing Pains.”

- In 2008, Canada's Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) while at his girlfriend’s apartment in Fayetteville, New York. The charge was eventually dismissed when Page met conditions set out by a judge.

- In 1987, Heart started a three-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their cover of the 1983 i-Ten song “Alone.” The song, from Heart's Bad Animals, also topped the Canadian chart.

- In 1996, Smashing Pumpkins tour musician Jonathan Melvoin died after shooting heroin with drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. He was 34. The incident inspired Sarah McLachlan’s 1998 single “Angel.”

- In 2009, “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas began a 14-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group knocked its own “Boom Boom Pow” from the top spot after 12 weeks – making the Peas only the fourth act ever to replace themselves on the chart.

- In 2011, singer Jewel and her husband, rodeo star Ty Murray, welcomed son Kase. The couple split three years later.

- In 1969, David Bowie released “Space Oddity” nine days before Apollo 11 landed on the moon. In 2013, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield performed a cover of the song while on the International Space Station.

- In 2005, Robin Thicke married actress Paula Patton, who he had asked to dance in 1991 when he was 14 and she was 16.The couple went on to have son Julian in 2010 but were divorced in 2015.

- In 1995, Shaggy released his third studio album, Bombastic. It was named Best Reggae Album at the Grammys.

And that’s what popped on this day.

