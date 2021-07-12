What Happened July 12th In Pop Music History

It’s July 12th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2003, Beyoncé’s solo debut, Dangerously in Love, topped the Billboard 200 chart. The album spawned hits like “Crazy in Love” ft. Jay-Z and “Baby Boy” ft. Sean Paul and earned several Grammy nominations.

- In 1943, Christine Anne Perfect (aka Christine McVie) was born in England. After playing in a blues band called Chicken Shack, she joined Fleetwood Mac. Eight of the tracks on the band’s 1988 Greatest Hits album were written (or co-written) by McVie, including “Don’t Stop.”

- In 1986, Simply Red earned its first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit with “Holding Back The Years” from the band’s debut album Picture Book.

- In 1997, French magazine Le Figaro published an interview with George Harrison in which the former Beatles guitarist said he doubted that people will remember the Spice Girls or U2 in 30 years. Harrison said the best thing about both acts is “you can look at them and cut off the sound.”

- In 1969, Zager and Evans began a six-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “In The Year 2525, (Exordium And Terminus).” The song also topped the Canadian chart. It would be the only hit for the duo, comprised of Denny Zager and Rick Evans.

And that’s what popped on this day.

