What Happened July 13th In Pop Music History

It’s July 13th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1974, Deborah Cox was born in Toronto. She started singing in commercials and talent shows as a child and eventually performed in clubs and as a backing vocalist for Céline Dion. After moving to L.A., she signed a record deal and had a massive hit with “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here.”

- In 1985, Live Aid concerts were staged in London and Philadelphia to raise money and awareness of the famine in Africa. Performers included Sting, Phil Collins, U2, Queen, Elton John, Madonna, Duran Duran and Canada’s Bryan Adams and Neil Young.

- In 1985, Duran Duran’s “A View To A Kill” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks, making the band the first act to top the chart with a James Bond movie theme song.

- In 1987, Kylie Minogue released her debut single – a cover of the 1962 Little Eva song “The Loco-Motion” – in her native Australia. It went on to become a hit around the world.

- In 1985, David Bowie and Mick Jagger debuted the video for their cover of “Dancing in the Street” during the Live Aid concert.

And that’s what popped on this day.

