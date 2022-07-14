What Happened July 14th In Pop Music History

It’s July 14th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1979, Donna Summer's “Bad Girls,” from the album of the same name, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of five weeks. Summer’s record label originally wanted her to give the song to Cher.

- In 1984, Eddie Van Halen joined Michael Jackson on stage in Houston to play his guitar solo from “Beat It.”

- In 1987, Daniel Coulter Reynolds was born in Las Vegas to a Mormon family. While attending Brigham Young University, he formed Imagine Dragons and won a battle of the bands competition. The group went on to have global success with hits like “Radioactive” and “Thunder.”

- In 1988, Michael Jackson did the first of seven concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of his Bad World Tour. The King of Pop set an attendance record by performing for a total of 504,000 fans.

