What Happened July 15th In Pop Music History

- In 2017, Aaron Carter was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. The pop star cancelled a show in Kansas City “due to transportation issues.”

- In 2000, “Everything You Want” from alt-rock band Vertical Horizon was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, which made it to No. 6 in Canada, was the band’s most successful release.

- In 2006, pop star Avril Lavigne married fellow Canadian singer Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 in Montecito, California. She filed for divorce in 2009.

- In 2012, PSY’s “Gangnam Style” video was uploaded to YouTube. By December, it had become the first video to reach 1 billion views. It is currently at 3.4 billion views.

- In 2006, Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship by India Arie is the top album on the Billboard 200 chart. It went on to earn three Grammy nominations.

